9 January 2025
Australia roster announced for the Baku Grand Slam

9 January 2025 14:53
Australia's judo team has revealed its lineup for the Grand Slam tournament to be held in Baku from February 14-16.

Idman.biz, seven Australian athletes will compete in the tournament in Azerbaijan.

Australia's team includes: Jordan Greenbank (73 kg), Ryan Koenig (81 kg), Danny Vukovic (90 kg), Tinka Easton (57 kg), Aoife Coughlan, Saya Middleton (both 70 kg), and Maria Svan (78 kg).

Some of the Australian judokas have previously participated in the Grand Slam event in Baku. For example, Svan was defeated in the first round of the tournament in 2023.

