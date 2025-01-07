Azerbaijani judo team kicks off 2025 training camp in Austria with top athletes

The Azerbaijani judo team is starting the first international training camp of the year.

Idman.biz reports that the European Judo Union (EJU) training camp opens today in Mittersill, Austria. The camp will feature many top athletes, including Olympic champions Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg). Azerbaijan's leading judokas will be preparing for the new season alongside their teammates until January 15 in Mittersill.

Teams from France, Sweden, Belgium, Kosovo, and other countries will also participate in the training camp.

Additionally, two-time Olympic champion from Japan, Shohei Ono, who has recently started his coaching career, is expected to attend the camp as well.

Idman.biz