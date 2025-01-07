7 January 2025
EN

Azerbaijani judo team kicks off 2025 training camp in Austria with top athletes

Judo
News
7 January 2025 11:52
27
Azerbaijani judo team kicks off 2025 training camp in Austria with top athletes

The Azerbaijani judo team is starting the first international training camp of the year.

Idman.biz reports that the European Judo Union (EJU) training camp opens today in Mittersill, Austria. The camp will feature many top athletes, including Olympic champions Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg). Azerbaijan's leading judokas will be preparing for the new season alongside their teammates until January 15 in Mittersill.

Teams from France, Sweden, Belgium, Kosovo, and other countries will also participate in the training camp.

Additionally, two-time Olympic champion from Japan, Shohei Ono, who has recently started his coaching career, is expected to attend the camp as well.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Coach of Azerbaijan national team is among the candidates for the award - VIDEO
15:22
Judo

Coach of Azerbaijan national team is among the candidates for the award - VIDEO

Among the candidates is the coach of the Azerbaijan national team, consisting of men, Richard Trautman
Teams to participate in the First Grand Slam of 2025
6 January 12:01
Judo

Teams to participate in the First Grand Slam of 2025

South Korea boasts the second-largest delegation with 26 participants
Legendary athlete may not come to Baku
4 January 16:10
Judo

Legendary athlete may not come to Baku

The legendary athlete underwent an operation on his right elbow and will now undergo a recovery course
Unprecedented milestone in LaLiga: Real Madrid surpasse 5000 Points - VIDEO
4 January 09:24
Judo

Unprecedented milestone in LaLiga: Real Madrid surpasse 5000 Points - VIDEO

The milestone was achieved after the Madrid club defeated Valencia 2-1 in a rescheduled match from the 12th round
USA team to compete in Baku Judo GP
3 January 12:49
Judo

USA team to compete in Baku Judo GP

The first applications for participation in the Judo Grand Slam tournament in Baku have started arriving
Master class in Estonia from Orujov
31 December 2024 11:38
Judo

Master class in Estonia from Orujov

Azerbaijani specialist was invited by the national federation of this country to the seminar held in Kaariku

Most read

Patrick Kluivert appointed head coach of Indonesia national team
6 January 16:52
Football

Patrick Kluivert appointed head coach of Indonesia national team

The 48-year-old coach's presentation will take place on January 12
Men’s World Best Goal Scorer 2024: Viktor Gyökeres ranks 1st, Cristiano Ronaldo 4th
6 January 09:25
Football

Men’s World Best Goal Scorer 2024: Viktor Gyökeres ranks 1st, Cristiano Ronaldo 4th

International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has compiled a ranking of players with the most goals across all competitions
Milan seek revenge, Inter pursues record in Italian Super Cup final
6 January 13:04
Football

Milan seek revenge, Inter pursues record in Italian Super Cup final

The Black and Blues, who have lifted the Super Cup title three times in the last three years, will battle for their fourth consecutive victory
Sevilla nears €4m deal for Juninho with bonus clauses in place - DETAILS
6 January 10:52
Football

Sevilla nears €4m deal for Juninho with bonus clauses in place - DETAILS

Qarabag FK will receive an extra €250,000 if Sevilla secures a spot in Europe’s premier club competition