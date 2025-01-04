Unprecedented milestone in LaLiga: Real Madrid surpasse 5000 Points - VIDEO

Real Madrid set an extraordinary record in LaLiga history by becoming the first team to surpass 5000 points.

Idman.biz reports that the milestone was achieved after the Madrid club defeated Valencia 2-1 in a rescheduled match from the 12th round.

This victory brought Real Madrid's total points to an impressive 5002, making them the only team in La Liga history to reach this figure.

For comparison, Barcelona follows with 4887 points, and Atlético Madrid holds 4018 points, trailing behind Real Madrid.

