Unbeaten Champion of the Year - Hidayat Heydarov

Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) continues his impressive winning streak on the international stage.

The Azerbaijani judoka, who claimed the coveted title in Paris, finishes the year undefeated, Idman.biz reports.

His remarkable run includes 21 victories across 4 tournaments. Heydarov’s last defeat came in December of last year, during the 1/4 finals of the European Open Championship, where he lost to Akil Gjakova (Kosovo).

Heydarov avenged this defeat in Abu Dhabi during the World Championship and later at the Olympics.

Heydarov has triumphed in this year’s Grand Slam held in Baku, as well as in the World and European Championships.

