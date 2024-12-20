Poster for Paris Grand Slam: "Return of the heroes"

The French Judo Federation has unveiled the 2025 Paris Grand Slam poster, scheduled from February 1 to 2.

The first ranking event of the year will be held under the slogan "The Return of the Heroes," Idman.biz reports.

This theme reflects the homecoming of French judokas following their success at the Paris Olympics, where they claimed 1 gold, 2 silver, and 6 bronze medals, along with victory in the mixed team competition.

The poster features five-time Olympic champion Teddy Riner, two-time Olympic medalist Romane Dicko, Olympic finalist Joan-Benjamin Gaba, and Paris 2024 bronze medalist Shirine Boukli.

The Paris Grand Slam will be the first tournament under new regulations, and the Azerbaijani team is expected to participate.

Idman.biz