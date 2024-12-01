1 December 2024
Ranking table of Azerbaijani athletes has been announced

1 December 2024 12:03
The Ministry of Youth and Sports announced the rating table of Azerbaijani athletes in Olympic sports.

There were no changes in the first "three" of the list determined for December, Idman.biz reports.

Olympic champion judoka Hidayat Heydarov heads the table again. He has 530 points in his asset.

The rhythmic gymnastics group placed second (500 points). "Three" is closed by another Olympic champion, judoka Zelim Kotsoyev - 430 points.

Rating points are calculated according to the rules established by the Ministry of Youth and Sports. According to their ranking, international competitions are divided into 5 categories, and points are calculated according to the places taken in those competitions.

