Azerbaijani judo team become European Champion - PHOTO

Today in Tallinn (Estonia) the mixed team competitions at the European Junior Judo Championships ended.

The Azerbaijani national team won the title in the tournament, as Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan started the fight against Bulgaria in the 1/8 finals and won 4:1. In the next match, the judokas faced Turkiye. The Azerbaijani athletes won a place in the semifinals with a score of 4:0. Here, they which was stronger than the Netherlands with a score of 4:2, entered the final.

The athletes faced France in the decisive match. The Azerbaijani national team, won 4:3, earned the title of European Champion. In the final, Vusal Galandarzade (73 kg), Alan Kotsoiev (100 kg), Kanan Nasibov (+100 kg) won, while Fidan Alizada (57 kg), Parvana Abdullayeva (70 kg) and Nigar Suleymanova (+78 kg) lost. As a result, a decisive meeting was held to determine the winner, and Fidan defeated her opponent and secured the gold medal.

Azerbaijan won four gold, two silver and two bronze medals and took first place in the individual European championship. Vusal Galandarzade (73 kg), Suleyman Shukurov (81 kg), Konul Aliyeva (48 kg) and Fidan Alizada (57 kg) bagged gold, Nizami Imranov (60 kg) and Aslan Kotsoiev (90 kg) won silver, Tuncay Shamil (90 kg) and Kanan Nasibov (+100 kg) secured bronze medals.

Idman.biz