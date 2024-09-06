European championship: 3 Azerbaijani judokas are starting to fight

The European Youth Judo Championship continues in Tallinn, Estonia.

On the 2nd day of the competition, 3 of Azerbaijani judokas will go to the tatami, Idman.biz reports.

2 of Azerbaijani judokas will compete in the men's 73 kg weight category. At 81 kg, 1 judoka will compete for victory.

European Championship

73 kg

Vusal Qalandarzade will start the fight from the 1/16 final stage. His opponent will be Dion Sharapolli from Kosovo.

In the first round, the clear Rzayev will try to win over Ibrahim Demirel (Turkiye).

81 kg

Suleyman Shukurov will also start from the 1/16 final. He will face Petrov Kesov (Cyprus).

After the first day, Azerbaijan national team has 2 gold and 1 silver medals. Konul Aliyeva (48 kg) and Fidan Alizade (57 kg) were on the highest level of the podium. Nizami Imranov (60 kg) won a silver medal.

Idman.biz