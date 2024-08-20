Rustam Orujov will hold a master class in Portugal

Rustam Orujov, the former judoka of the Azerbaijan national team, will take a master class in Portugal.

Azerbaijani specialist was invited to the seminar to participate in the training camp to be held on August 29-31, Idman.biz reports.

It happened at the invitation of the Portuguese side. Orujov will demonstrate the fundamentals of mastery to young judokas, and during this period, they will train at the three differences sports complex. Orujov will demonstrate his signature technique, which is his business card during his sports career.

Orujov is the sports commissioner of the European Judo Union.

