Azerbaijan SQUAD for European Cup

The Azerbaijani judo team will participate in the European Cup.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

The European Judo Union will host the continental cup among adults in Podčetrtek, Slovenia. 356 athletes from 31 countries will participate in the tournament to be held on June 15-16.

Azerbaijan national team consisting of male judokas will be represented by 14 athletes in the competition. Rovshan Aliyev, Kanan Huseynov, Kanan Ismayilov (all 60 kg), Nazir Talibov, Rashad Yelkiyev (both 66 kg), Ibrahim Aliyev, Nariman Mirzayev, Rufat Shevlatov, Kamran Suleymanov (all 73 kg) will be in the team led by Slavko Tedic, Muharram Imamverdiyev (81 kg), Ibrahim Agakishiyev (90 kg), Ruslan Nasirli (100 kg), Jamal Feyziyev, Imran Yusifov (both +100 kg).

Idman.biz