11 June 2024
EN

Azerbaijan SQUAD for European Cup

Judo
News
11 June 2024 16:57
12
Azerbaijan SQUAD for European Cup

The Azerbaijani judo team will participate in the European Cup.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

The European Judo Union will host the continental cup among adults in Podčetrtek, Slovenia. 356 athletes from 31 countries will participate in the tournament to be held on June 15-16.

Azerbaijan national team consisting of male judokas will be represented by 14 athletes in the competition. Rovshan Aliyev, Kanan Huseynov, Kanan Ismayilov (all 60 kg), Nazir Talibov, Rashad Yelkiyev (both 66 kg), Ibrahim Aliyev, Nariman Mirzayev, Rufat Shevlatov, Kamran Suleymanov (all 73 kg) will be in the team led by Slavko Tedic, Muharram Imamverdiyev (81 kg), Ibrahim Agakishiyev (90 kg), Ruslan Nasirli (100 kg), Jamal Feyziyev, Imran Yusifov (both +100 kg).

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

With 11 medals from Sarajevo - PHOTO
9 June 18:24
Judo

With 11 medals from Sarajevo - PHOTO

Azerbaijan's veteran judokas won 11 medals at the European Championship
Elkhan Mammadov: "We are happy that they are the first"
8 June 17:20
Judo

Elkhan Mammadov: "We are happy that they are the first"

"We are participating in this competition for the second time"
6 more medals at the European Championship - PHOTO
8 June 13:58
Judo

6 more medals at the European Championship - PHOTO

On the second day of the competition, 14 of our judokas in M3 and M4 age categories took to the tatami
Azerbaijan’s 10-times European champion: " I came here for this"
7 June 16:53
Judo

Azerbaijan’s 10-times European champion: " I came here for this"

"I will do it as much and as long as I can"
Farhad Rajabli becomes European champion for the 10th time - PHOTO
7 June 10:52
Judo

Farhad Rajabli becomes European champion for the 10th time - PHOTO

On the first day of the competition, our team was represented by 7 athletes in the M5, M6, M7 and M8 age categories among men
30 Azerbaijani judokas in the European Championship - NAMES
4 June 17:11
Judo

30 Azerbaijani judokas in the European Championship - NAMES

The competition will take place on June 8-10

Most read

Rating tournament: Hasrat Jafarov in the final
9 June 16:25
Wrestling

Rating tournament: Hasrat Jafarov in the final

The wrestling ranking tournament held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, continues.

EURO-2024: The oldest and youngest
14:39
Euro 2024

EURO-2024: The oldest and youngest

This was determined after all teams submitted applications for the competition in Germany
Ronaldo and his team - PRESENTATION
10 June 16:20
Euro 2024

Ronaldo and his team - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany
Kazakh veteran: "Kazakhstan must defeat Azerbaijan"
10 June 15:11
Football

Kazakh veteran: "Kazakhstan must defeat Azerbaijan"

"Because we recently face them in the Nations League"