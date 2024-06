Azerbaijan's veteran judokas won 11 medals at the European Championship.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani representatives achieved this success in the tournament held in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Azerbaijan national team won 3 gold and 8 bronze medals in individual competitions of the European Championship.

It should be noted that in the championship held on June 6-9, Azerbaijani judokas were represented by 30 athletes in 8 age categories.

Idman.biz