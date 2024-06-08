8 June 2024
6 more medals at the European Championship - PHOTO

8 June 2024 13:58
14
The Azerbaijani judokas won 2 more gold and 4 bronze medals at the European Championship among master judokas in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

As Idman.biz reports, on the second day of the competition, 14 of our judokas in M3 and M4 age categories took to the tatami.

Vugar Babayev won a gold medal in the M3 age category at 66 kg. Mansur Abbasov (60 kg), Azer Fatullayev (81 kg) and Nizami Mammadov (100 kg) won bronze medals.

In the M4 age category, Emil Huseynov won gold in 100 kg, and Ali Alibeyli won bronze in 73 kg.

