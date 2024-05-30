Hidayat Heydarov rose to the top of the list of the most rated judokas

The ranking among judokas in all weight classes has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the leader of the Azerbaijan national team, Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg), heads the list.

The world champion, who rose to the first place in the rating, has 8798 points. The victory in Abu Dhabi resulted in the Azerbaijani athlete surpassing Belgian Matthias Casse (81 kg), who has been leading the tournament table for a long time. Now he is second with 7932 points.

World champion Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) advanced four places. He entered the top-3 with 7022 points.

Idman.biz