After the world championship held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, the leaders of the ranking of judokas were announced.

Idman.biz reports that two athletes of the Azerbaijan national team have reached the top of the world rankings.

Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) strengthened his position on the first level. Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) rose to the 1st place after the World Cup.

It should be noted that Hidayat and Zelim won gold medals in Abu Dhabi.

Idman.biz