The next edition of Idman Bizde was broadcast. The guest of the program this time was Eljan Hajiyev, the winner of the last European Judo Championship.

Hajiyev commented on his way to the god medal and evaluated his performance. He also expressed confidence that he will win a medal at the World Championship and the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

We present the video version of the interview:

Idman.biz