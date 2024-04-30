European Cup: 147 judokas to represent Azerbaijan

The list of countries that will participate in the Judo European Cup among juniors has been announced in Goygol.

Idman.biz reports that nearly 400 athletes from France, Croatia, Serbia, Georgia, Slovenia, Greece, Italy, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg and individual neutral athletes will participate in the tournament hosted by Azerbaijan for the second time.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 147 judokas (102 boys and 45 girls) in 16 weight classes among girls and boys.

The competition will be held on May 4-5 at the Goygol Olympic Sports Complex.

Idman.biz