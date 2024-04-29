29 April 2024
EN

Historic success, third "2", absolute record - ANALYSIS

Judo
Analytics
29 April 2024 12:20
Historic success, third "2", absolute record - ANALYSIS

The European Judo Championship in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, has ended.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team, which finished the competition with 2 gold and 1 silver medals, took the second place in the team score.

Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Eljan Hajiyev (90 kg) defeated all their opponents and experienced the joy of championship. Balabay Aghayev (60 kg) only lost in the final and settled for silver.

2nd in a Row, 3rd in History
The Azerbaijani national team repeated the record number of gold medals in the European Championship. Our team won two championships in Montpellier (France) a year ago. Our judokas, who have paired gold for the second time in a row, first set this record 7 years ago. In 2017, the Azerbaijani national anthem was played in Warsaw (Poland). It is interesting that Hidayat Heydarov was the author of one of the successes in all championships where our national team won two gold awards.

Master of the European Tatami
Speaking of Hidayat, our 73 kg judoka has become the master of the European tatami. It is not possible for every athlete to become the continental champion 3 times in a row. Even in 2017, Heydarov showed that the weight of 73 kg is the strongest. Our representative, who won the title back after 5 years for the 3rd time in a row and for the 4th time in total, broke the Azerbaijani record he shared. Before that, Hidayat and Elchin Ismayilov were three-time European champions. Heydarov already owns this name four times. Also, since Ismayilov's three successes were not consecutive, it was the first time that the same judoka won consecutive victories.

9th Champion
Before Zagreb, 8 Azerbaijanis had become European judo champions. Eljan, who achieved his first success in Croatia, completed the "nine". Among these champions, Hidayat won 4, Elchin won 3, Elnur Mammadli won 2, and the others won 1 each.

15th Gold
Our team, which made its debut as an independent country in the European championships in 1993, was also happy with the jubilee gold. Our national team, which had 13 championships before Zagreb, increased this number to 15 with Hidayat and Eljan. We should mention that there were successes even with these golds won in 32 years. For example, Nazim Huseynov, who brought the first championship to Azerbaijan in 1993, rejoiced at the same success with the CIS team a year ago.

Historic Success
Although the Azerbaijani national team won 2 gold medals in one championship for the third time, they left behind their successes in both Warsaw and Montpellier. We are talking about the number of awards according to the parameters. Neither Poland nor France had a judoka who lost in the final along with our champions. Together with 2 golds won 7 years ago, 3 bronzes were obtained. Last year, no medals were won except for championships. This time, the fact that 2 champions are accompanied by a vice-champion indicates a new record and historical success.

At Our Weight and First
If we say that our national team has privatized the weight of 73 kg, we will probably not be wrong. Our three different judokas won 6 European gold medals in this weight. Before the hegemony of Hidayat, Elnur Mammadli and Rustam Orujov spoke in this category. Eljan opened a new page for Azerbaijani judo. He proved that our national team can be successful in the weight of 90 kg. Until then, our national team could not win in that category. In general, our team became the European champion in 6 weights. Apart from the mentioned weights of 73 kg and 90 kg, we had three successes at 60 kg, two at 66 kg and 100 kg, and one at 81 kg.

European Judo Champions of Azerbaijan
1993. Nazim Huseynov (60 kg)
2000. Elchin Ismayilov (60 kg)
2001. Elchin Ismayilov (60 kg)
2005. Elchin Ismayilov (66 kg)
2006. Elnur Mammadli (73 kg)
2011. Elnur Mammadli ( 81 kg)
2016. Rustam Orujov (73 kg)
2017. Elkhan Mammadov (100 kg)
2017. Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg)
2020. Orkhan Safarov (66 kg)
2022. Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg)
2023. Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg ) )
2023. Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg)
2024. Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg)
2024. Eljan Hajiyev (90 kg)

59 Medals
European judo does not only consist of individual continental championships. Various team competitions and open championships have also been held since 1951. Azerbaijan has 59 awards in the overall medal ranking. Our team won 17 gold, 17 silver and 25 bronze medals. Our team, which joined the continent's judo family in 1993 and not in the 50s and 60s of the last century like other countries, is 15th in the overall list.

It should be noted that the 2025 European Championship will be held in Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro.

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Congratulatory message from Rashad Nabiyev
28 April 17:15
Judo

Congratulatory message from Rashad Nabiyev

"He went down in history as the first Azerbaijani to have this title in his weight class"
Eljan Hajiyev: "I have always dreamed of the European Championship"
28 April 12:09
Judo

Eljan Hajiyev: "I have always dreamed of the European Championship"

"I don't know how to explain my victory, but I can't stop laughing"
European Cup: 3 medals from our judokas
28 April 11:14
Judo

European Cup: 3 medals from our judokas

The European Cup among junior judokas has started in Telavi, Georgia
Hidayat Heydarov: "We are at the bottom of the ladder" - INTERVIEW
27 April 11:37
Judo

Hidayat Heydarov: "We are at the bottom of the ladder" - INTERVIEW

"My match at any stage had its own difficulty, none of my opponents were weak"
Historic achievement: New record in Azerbaijani judo
27 April 11:03
Judo

Historic achievement: New record in Azerbaijani judo

Hidayat was stronger than all his competitors at the next European Championship held in Zagreb

Hidayat Heydarov is the European champion for the 4th time! - VIDEO - PHOTO
26 April 20:30
Judo

Hidayat Heydarov is the European champion for the 4th time! - VIDEO - PHOTO

The European Judo Championship continues

Most read

Trabzonspor player: "I am considered better than Messi"
26 April 17:26
Football

Trabzonspor player: "I am considered better than Messi"

"I was only 22 years old at the time"
4 champions for Qarabag
09:21
Football

4 champions for Qarabag

FCSB in Romania, Larne in Northern Ireland, Hamrun in Malta, Sellye in Slovenia won the title of champion
Hidayat Heydarov: "We are at the bottom of the ladder" - INTERVIEW
27 April 11:37
Judo

Hidayat Heydarov: "We are at the bottom of the ladder" - INTERVIEW

"My match at any stage had its own difficulty, none of my opponents were weak"
Historic achievement: New record in Azerbaijani judo
27 April 11:03
Judo

Historic achievement: New record in Azerbaijani judo

Hidayat was stronger than all his competitors at the next European Championship held in Zagreb