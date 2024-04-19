Balabay Aghayev: "I will not return without a medal"

"I am fully ready for the European Championship."

Balabay Aghayev (60 kg), a judoka of the Azerbaijan national team, gave statement to Idman.biz.

He said that he believes that he will have a high result at the European Championship to be held in Zagreb: "I will not return to my homeland without a medal. I think I will keep my word. I will go to this competition with high hopes. I will mobilize all my strength to get a good result. I will be lucky to win the gold medal this time. The dream of every athlete is to become an Olympic champion. My desire after this competition is the Olympic Games.”

It should be noted that the European Championship will take place on April 25-27 in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz