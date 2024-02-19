20 February 2024
EN

Murad Fatiyev: "This time, I successfully accomplished"

Judo
News
19 February 2024 23:21
Murad Fatiyev: "This time, I successfully accomplished"

"Our training is very hard and this factor helps to get results."

Idman.biz reports that in his statement to the International Judo Federation, the athlete of the Azerbaijan national team Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) said this.

The winner of the Grand Slam tournament held in Baku emphasized that the team is preparing at a high level for the European and world championships, as well as the Summer Olympic Games. Fatiyev commented on the victory won in front of his home fans: "I did not participate in the tournament in Baku for the first time. I took the 5th and 7th places in previous competitions. This time I successfully competed and became the champion. In the final, I faced the experienced Christian Toth (Hungary). I have not faced him before and I am very happy to have defeated a strong opponent and won gold".

It should be noted that Murad Fatiyev was on the top step of the podium for the first time in the Grand Slam competitions. Before that, the judoka of the Azerbaijan national team won silver 1 time and bronze 3 times in a similar competition.

Idman.biz

Related news

Zelim and Murad made improvement
19 February 22:41
Judo

Zelim and Murad made improvement

The International Judo Federation announced the new ranking table after the Baku Grand Slam
Hidayat Heydarov: "I will mobilize all my strength to win Olympic gold"
19 February 17:15
Judo

Hidayat Heydarov: "I will mobilize all my strength to win Olympic gold"

"But the semi-finals and previous stages were equally intense"
Azerbaijan got 1st place in Grand Slam
18 February 20:33
Judo

Azerbaijan got 1st place in Grand Slam

The Azerbaijani national team finished the Grand Slam in judo held in Baku in the 1st place
The last day in the Grand Slam: 1 set of medals from Azerbaijan
18 February 19:32
Judo

The last day in the Grand Slam: 1 set of medals from Azerbaijan

The Grand Slam judo tournament organized in Baku has come to the end
Grand Slam: Hidayat Heydarov and Zelim Tckaev became champions - PHOTO
17 February 18:59
Judo

Grand Slam: Hidayat Heydarov and Zelim Tckaev became champions - PHOTO

The Baku Grand Slam continues

Grand Slam: Azerbaijan won the first medal
16 February 18:24
Judo

Grand Slam: Azerbaijan won the first medal

Balabay Aghayev wrote the award to the asset of the Azerbaijan national team

Most read

Offer rain on Zoubir from European clubs
19 February 12:02
Football

Offer rain on Zoubir from European clubs

An unnamed French club is also seriously tracking Zoubir
European Championship: Azerbaijan was second in Romania
19 February 10:13
Wrestling

European Championship: Azerbaijan was second in Romania

The wrestlers won 5 gold, 3 silver and 8 bronze medals
Qarabag scored 4 goals
18 February 09:51
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag scored 4 goals

The new ranking table of Europe's top teams has been announced
Ramil was replaced, his team lost
18 February 09:00
Azerbaijan football

Ramil was replaced, his team lost

Azerbaijani football player Ramil Sheydayev experienced his first defeat in the 1st League of Turkiye