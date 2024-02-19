20 February 2024
Zelim and Murad made improvement

19 February 2024 22:41
Zelim and Murad made improvement

The International Judo Federation announced the new ranking table after the Baku Grand Slam.

Idman.biz reports that Hidayat Heydarov maintained his leadership in the 73 kg weight category.

Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg), who finished the tournament without a medal, ranked second in his weight. Zelim Tckaev (100 kg), the champion of the Baku Grand Slam, improved his position by 4 places and rose to the 5th place. Saeid Mollaei, who competes in the same weight as him, is 8th.

Balabey Aghayev (60 kg, 7th place), the bronze medalists of the competition in Baku, advanced two places, and Vugar Talibov (90 kg, 49th place) moved up ten places. The position of another bronze medalist Yashar Najafov (66 kg) has not changed (6th place).

Murad Fatiyev, who is on the highest rank of the honorary chair in the weight class of 90 kg, moved up 7 places and took the 12th place. The position of the finalist Jamal Gamzatkhanov (+100 kg) increased by 10 places. He is the 25th. Ushangi Kokauri, who competed at the same weight as Jamal and could not participate in the tournament due to injury, dropped to 17th place.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani judokas won 3 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals at the Baku Grand Slam.

