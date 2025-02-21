Canada Trudeau needles Trump after hockey victory

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently commented on Canada's victory over the USA at the "4 Nations Face-Off" hockey tournament.

The Canadians defeated the Americans in a thrilling final, winning 3-2 in overtime, to claim the championship title.

Trudeau took to social media to share his thoughts, writing, "You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game."

Before the match, U.S. President Donald Trump, who wished the Canadian team good luck, reiterated his belief that Canada should be the 51st state and referred to Trudeau as the "governor."

