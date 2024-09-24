Qarabag’s Eurocup Roster

The participation application of the women's handball club Qarabag for the European Cup has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the coaching staff, which includes Zemina Hasanova, Serhey Kambur and Gulnara Nagybeyova, will rely on three goalkeepers and 12 field players.

Medina Salayeva, Kristine Javakhia from Georgia and Irina Panchenko from Russia will be the goalkeepers. Ayten Eminova, Aynur Heybatli, Aynur Huseynova, Leyla Ibrahimova, Minaya Mammadova, Irina Mikhalkovich, Dinara Suleymanova will also perform in the team of Russians Karina Abdullayeva, Elena Smirnova, Anastasiia Stosha, Moldovan Zinaida Akhundova and Georgian Elizaveta Chkhaidze.

Qarabag will face Luxembourg representative Differdange in the 2nd round of the European Cup.

