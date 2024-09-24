24 September 2024
EN

Qarabag’s Eurocup Roster

Handball
News
24 September 2024 17:23
8
Qarabag’s Eurocup Roster

The participation application of the women's handball club Qarabag for the European Cup has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the coaching staff, which includes Zemina Hasanova, Serhey Kambur and Gulnara Nagybeyova, will rely on three goalkeepers and 12 field players.

Medina Salayeva, Kristine Javakhia from Georgia and Irina Panchenko from Russia will be the goalkeepers. Ayten Eminova, Aynur Heybatli, Aynur Huseynova, Leyla Ibrahimova, Minaya Mammadova, Irina Mikhalkovich, Dinara Suleymanova will also perform in the team of Russians Karina Abdullayeva, Elena Smirnova, Anastasiia Stosha, Moldovan Zinaida Akhundova and Georgian Elizaveta Chkhaidze.

Qarabag will face Luxembourg representative Differdange in the 2nd round of the European Cup.

Idman.biz

Related news

Azeryol announces participation in Eurocups
11:42
Handball

Azeryol announces participation in Eurocups

Under the guidance of Russian head coach Alexander Revva, the team will compete with a squad of 16 skilled athletes
Azeryol became the champion, Qarabag took the 3rd place
1 September 17:07
Handball

Azeryol became the champion, Qarabag took the 3rd place

The international tournament among women handball players dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev has ended
The time of Baku European Cup games has been determined
1 September 14:33
Handball

The time of Baku European Cup games has been determined

Azerbaijani representative, who will start the fight from the 2nd stage, will hold both matches at the opponent's field
The Cypriot club will come to Mingachevir
1 September 10:59
Handball

The Cypriot club will come to Mingachevir

The place and time of the European Cup games of another handball club of Azerbaijan have been announced
The finalists of the international handball tournament have been announced
31 August 17:36
Handball

The finalists of the international handball tournament have been announced

The international tournament among women handball players dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev continues
Qarabag was a rival to Azeryol in the semi-finals
30 August 18:24
Handball

Qarabag was a rival to Azeryol in the semi-finals

The international tournament among women handball players dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev continues

Most read

Belgrade derby in doubt: Fans set fire to Partizan Stadium - VIDEO
23 September 09:58
Football

Belgrade derby in doubt: Fans set fire to Partizan Stadium - VIDEO

Broken bottles were scattered across the pitch, and oil was poured on the grass and set on fire
Real after 73 years - 5 penalties in 6 matches
22 September 14:09
World football

Real after 73 years - 5 penalties in 6 matches

Real won the right to take penalty kicks 5 times in the first 6 rounds of La Liga
The last round of the Chess Olympiad: Men defeated Brazil, women lost to the leader
22 September 17:58
Chess

The last round of the Chess Olympiad: Men defeated Brazil, women lost to the leader

The World Chess Olympiad ended today in Budapest
Tottenham injury update: 3 LOSSES at Tottenham - VIDEO
23 September 16:54
Football

Tottenham injury update: 3 LOSSES at Tottenham - VIDEO

The separations in Tottenham roster have been revealed