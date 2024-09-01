1 September 2024
EN

The Cypriot club will come to Mingachevir

Handball
News
1 September 2024 10:59
10
The Cypriot club will come to Mingachevir

The place and time of the European Cup games of another handball club of Azerbaijan have been announced.

The men's club Kur will play both matches of the 2nd round of the European Cup at its home ground, Idman.biz reports.

Matches with Cypriot representative Strovolo will take place at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir. The match on October 26 will start at 18:00 Baku time, and the next day's match will start at 17:00.

Cypriots will be considered nominal hosts in the first match.

Idman.biz

Related news

The finalists of the international handball tournament have been announced
31 August 17:36
Handball

The finalists of the international handball tournament have been announced

The international tournament among women handball players dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev continues
Qarabag was a rival to Azeryol in the semi-finals
30 August 18:24
Handball

Qarabag was a rival to Azeryol in the semi-finals

The international tournament among women handball players dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev continues
Qarabag won, Kur lost - PHOTO
28 August 19:05
Handball

Qarabag won, Kur lost - PHOTO

An international tournament among women handball players dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev has started today
The opening ceremony of the international handball tournament was held - VIDEO - PHOTO
28 August 15:29
Handball

The opening ceremony of the international handball tournament was held - VIDEO - PHOTO

Speaking at the event, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov wished success to the participants of the tournament
An international handball tournament will be held in Baku
27 August 11:57
Handball

An international handball tournament will be held in Baku

6 women's teams will compete in the tournament dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
8 places were given to Azerbaijan in the European Cups
25 August 11:07
Handball

8 places were given to Azerbaijan in the European Cups

European Handball Federation has announced the representative number of countries in the 2025/26 season

Most read

The Conference League draw has been made
30 August 17:47
World football

The Conference League draw has been made

The draw for the League stage of the Conference League was made today
Paris 2024: Jahan Musayev's opponent has been determined
29 August 17:57
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Jahan Musayev's opponent has been determined

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue
Paris 2024: Suleymanova was 5th in the group
29 August 12:30
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Suleymanova was 5th in the group

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue
22 matches in the Conference League: Trabzonspor home test
29 August 14:27
World football

22 matches in the Conference League: Trabzonspor home test

The return matches of the playoffs in the Conference League will be concluded today