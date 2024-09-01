The Cypriot club will come to Mingachevir

The place and time of the European Cup games of another handball club of Azerbaijan have been announced.

The men's club Kur will play both matches of the 2nd round of the European Cup at its home ground, Idman.biz reports.

Matches with Cypriot representative Strovolo will take place at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir. The match on October 26 will start at 18:00 Baku time, and the next day's match will start at 17:00.

Cypriots will be considered nominal hosts in the first match.

Idman.biz