27 August 2024
An international handball tournament will be held in Baku

27 August 2024 11:57
Baku will host another international handball competition.

6 women's teams will compete in the tournament dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Idman.biz reports.

In the competition organized by the Azerbaijan Handball Federation, along with Azeryol, Qarabag and Kur, the teams of Astana (Kazakhstan), Alatau Arulary (Kazakhstan) and the national team of Uzbekistan will compete for prizes.

The tournament, which will be held in AHF Arena from August 28 to September 1, will be broadcast live on the federation's YouTube channel and official Facebook page.

