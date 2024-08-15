17 August 2024
Azerbaijan national team faces Kosovo

15 August 2024 16:08
43
The Azerbaijani national team, consisting of under-18 handball boys, will play its next game.

Azerbaijan team will meet with Kosovo, Idman.biz reports.

The match will take place within the preliminary round of the European Championship. Azerbaijan team, which lost in the first two matches, will appear for victory.

The meeting will be organized in Pristina. The match will start at 20:30 Baku time.

The preliminary round of the European Championship
III round
August 15
20:30. Kosovo - Azerbaijan
Pristina. Sports Palace

Azerbaijan national team lost to Bulgaria 22:48 and Belgium 16:40 in the first two rounds.

