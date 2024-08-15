Azerbaijan national team faces Kosovo

The Azerbaijani national team, consisting of under-18 handball boys, will play its next game.

Azerbaijan team will meet with Kosovo, Idman.biz reports.

The match will take place within the preliminary round of the European Championship. Azerbaijan team, which lost in the first two matches, will appear for victory.

The meeting will be organized in Pristina. The match will start at 20:30 Baku time.

The preliminary round of the European Championship

III round

August 15

20:30. Kosovo - Azerbaijan

Pristina. Sports Palace

Azerbaijan national team lost to Bulgaria 22:48 and Belgium 16:40 in the first two rounds.

Idman.biz