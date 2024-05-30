Awarding ceremony of the winners of Azerbaijan - VIDEO - PHOTO

The awarding ceremony of the winners of the Azerbaijan Handball Championship was held.

Idman.biz reports that at the ceremony organized in Abu Arena, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva, Head of Sports Department Elnur Mammadov, President of Cameroon National Badminton Federation, Vice President of Cameroon National Olympic and Sports Committee Odette Assembe Engoulou and Azerbaijan Handball Vice President of the Federation Orkhan Abbasov participated.

Speaking at the ceremony, Abbasov said that this year is the anniversary of the national championship: "Mr. President Ilham Aliyev's attention and care to sports is undeniable. As a result, our athletes always achieve high results. This is a positive situation."

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva thanked all the participants: "We are grateful to the athletes and coaches for such an atmosphere. We thank the president of the federation that there has been considerable development in this sport in the last two years."

Qarabag won the 2023/2024 season in the women's competition of the Azerbaijan Championship. Kur took second place, Azeryol took third place.

In men's competition, Kur won the title of national champion. "Baku" won the silver medal, Azeryol won the bronze medal.

In the Azerbaijan Cup, Kur won the women's competition, and Azeryol won the men's competition.

The prizes were presented to the winners by Mariana Vasileva, Elnur Mammadov, Odette Assembe Engoulou and Orkhan Abbasov.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz