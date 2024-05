The winner of the Azerbaijan Cup among men's handball players has been determined.

Idman.biz reports that Azeryol and Baku met in the final.

The match organized in ABU Arena was challenging. Azeryol beat their opponent with a score of 35:31 and won the cup.

It should be noted that the winner of the similar competition among women was named Kur.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz