13 May 2024
EN

Kur becomes the champion of Azerbaijan

Handball
News
13 May 2024 11:09
The Azerbaijani champion of men's handball players was determined in the last round.

Idman.biz reports that in the game held at the Kur Olympic Sports Training Center of Mingachevir, the local Kur team met the Baku team of the capital.

On the eve of this meeting, only two points separated their rivals. Kur ranked first with 28 points, and Baku ranked second with 26 points. The capital's handball players, who excelled in individual games, would formalize the championship thanks to the victory in the final match. A draw was enough for Kur. International referees Isgandar Asgarov and Alakbar Aghakishiyev were the delegates of the game, which was managed by Ernest Agakishi and Famil Gasimov.

The activity of the Mingachevir handball players, who started the match more confidently, did not remain fruitless. The host, who tried to take the initiative from the first minutes, gradually managed to confirm his favorite status. The goalkeeper Aleksandr Milinkovich played a significant role. The handball player, who saved his goal from a real goal in several episodes, inspired his teammates to victory. Thanks to effective attacks, Kur advanced with the strong support of local fans and managed to finish the first half - 11:7.

Trying to change the situation in the second half, Baku attacked. But Sabir Nazaraliyev and his teammates faced serious opposition from the opponent. Kur, which is notable for its confident game of the goalkeeper and disciplined performance in defense, did not allow the difference to decrease. As if this was a mistake, the guests had to fight for the last two minutes of the match with one man less. Teymur Akhundov made the already difficult situation of his team a little more difficult. The home team deservedly benefited from this and kept the advantage until the end, ending the game with a victory -23:18 and Kur became the champion of Azerbaijan.

Baku who lost in the last game had to be satisfied with the silver medals of the competition, and the Azeryol team with the bronze medals.

Idman.biz

