Azerbaijani gymnast wins AGF Trophy

It is the final day of the AGF Trophy international rhythmic gymnastics tournament held in Baku.

Azade Atakishiyeva won the gold medal in the final of the exercise with clubs in the junior competition, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani athlete, who also won the qualifying competition the other day, this time surpassed her rivals by collecting 25.100 points.

Fidan Gurbanli also performed in the same final and came sixth.

Earlier Shams Agaguseynova won bronze in the junior competition in the exercise with the ball, and the junior group team won silver in the exercise with five rings.

Idman.biz