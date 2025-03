AGF Trophy international rhythmic gymnastics tournament is coming to an end in Baku.

The final competitions are being held today, Idman.biz reports.

In the junior competition, Azerbaijani athlete Shams Agahuseynova won a bronze medal in the ball exercise. Ayla Ibrahimova was sixth in this event.

In the final with the hoop, Azade Atakishiyeva took fourth place, and Nur Sadigova took fifth place.

Idman.biz