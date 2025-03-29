AGF Trophy: 3 of Azerbaijani gymnasts in the final, Azerbaijani juniors took second place in the team event

AGF Trophy international rhythmic gymnastics tournament continues in Baku.

The second day of the competition began with the juniors’ performances with clubs and ribbon, Idman.biz reports.

Four Azerbaijani athletes reached the final. Azade Atakishiyeva won the qualification round of the exercises with clubs, and Fidan Gurbanli also made it to the top eight in this competition.

Shams Agahuseynova came second in the qualification round with ribbons, and Fidan Gurbanli advanced to the final from fourth place.

Azerbaijani juniors took second place in the team event. Azerbaijan-1 team, which included Agahuseynova and Atakishiyeva, scored 100,000 points after four performances, falling behind only the Kazakhstan-1 team.

In the junior competition yesterday, Shams Agahuseynova and Ayla Ibrahimova advanced to the finals in the ball exercises, and Azade Atakishiyeva and Nur Sadigova advanced to the finals in the hoop exercises.

Idman.biz