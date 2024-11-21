Lala Kramarenko named Athlete of the Year in Russia

Lala Kramarenko, the daughter of former Azerbaijani national footballer Dmitri Kramarenko, has achieved another career milestone.

According to Idman.biz, the multiple-time European champion in rhythmic gymnastics was named Russia's Athlete of the Year under the Pride of Russia category.

Lala received her award at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Sports of Russia, along with a prize of 1 million rubles.

This prestigious award has been presented annually since its establishment in 2010.

Idman.biz