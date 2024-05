Today, the open Baku championship and the capital championship in sports gymnastics have started.

Idman.biz reports that 53 athletes are competing in the competition at the National Gymnastics Arena.

They represent Balakan Olympic Complex, Zire Cultural Center, Baku and Sumgayit branches of Ojag Sport sports club, Olympic Reserve Sports School, Sumgayit Olympic Reserve School.

It should be noted that the competitions will be held in all age groups.

Idman.biz