4 April 2025
Azerbaijan national futsal team announced

4 April 2025 15:26
11
The Azerbaijan national futsal team squad has been revealed.

The Azerbaijan Futsal Federation's press service has announced the roster, Idman.biz reports.

The selected players will participate in the training camp ahead of the UEFA Futsal EURO main round matches. Azerbaijan will face Sweden away on April 11 and then play Croatia at home in Baku on April 15.

The team’s training camp will take place in Baku from April 6 to 8.

Head coach Vitaliy Borisov has called up 15 players, including three goalkeepers.

1

Emin Kurdov

Araz-Nakhchivan

2

Rovshan Huseynli

Astana, Kazakhstan

3

Kamran Hajiyev

Baku Fire

4

Novruz Kazykhanov

Araz-Nakhchivan

5

Khazar Agalizada

Araz-Nakhchivan

6

Mirza Amirov

Neftchi SC

7

Farid Atakishiyev

Neftchi SC

8

Tofig Mikayilov

Baku Fire

9

Oktay Rustamli

Baku Fire

10

Murad Guluzada

Baku Fire

11

Nihad Ismayilov

Baku Fire

12

Emil Hasanzade

Neftchi SC

13

Kanan Manafov

Baku Fire

14

Nurlan Mehdizadeh

Baku Fire

15

Eldar Zeynalov

Neftchi SC

Idman.biz

