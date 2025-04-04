Azerbaijan national futsal team announced

The Azerbaijan national futsal team squad has been revealed.

The Azerbaijan Futsal Federation's press service has announced the roster, Idman.biz reports.

The selected players will participate in the training camp ahead of the UEFA Futsal EURO main round matches. Azerbaijan will face Sweden away on April 11 and then play Croatia at home in Baku on April 15.

The team’s training camp will take place in Baku from April 6 to 8.

Head coach Vitaliy Borisov has called up 15 players, including three goalkeepers.

1 Emin Kurdov Araz-Nakhchivan 2 Rovshan Huseynli Astana, Kazakhstan 3 Kamran Hajiyev Baku Fire 4 Novruz Kazykhanov Araz-Nakhchivan 5 Khazar Agalizada Araz-Nakhchivan 6 Mirza Amirov Neftchi SC 7 Farid Atakishiyev Neftchi SC 8 Tofig Mikayilov Baku Fire 9 Oktay Rustamli Baku Fire 10 Murad Guluzada Baku Fire 11 Nihad Ismayilov Baku Fire 12 Emil Hasanzade Neftchi SC 13 Kanan Manafov Baku Fire 14 Nurlan Mehdizadeh Baku Fire 15 Eldar Zeynalov Neftchi SC

Idman.biz