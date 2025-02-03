3 February 2025
EN

Azerbaijan futsal player: "This boosts our strength"

Futsal
News
3 February 2025 16:31
12
Azerbaijan futsal player: "This boosts our strength"

"Against Croatia, the game didn’t go as we had planned. We made some costly mistakes and conceded consecutive goals."

This was the statement made by Ulvi Aliyev, a futsal player of the Azerbaijan national team, as Idman.biz reports.

In an interview with azfutzal.az, he shared his thoughts on the team's 2-9 loss to Croatia in the EURO 2026 main qualifying round: "If we had played with more focus and precision, the result could have been different. Croatia, the favorite of our group, is one of Europe’s strongest teams and a participant in the last World Cup."

He also touched on the preparation for their upcoming match against Greece in Baku: "Since yesterday, we’ve been training in Baku, having completed two sessions. Our full attention is now on the game against Greece. The players are working hard in practice, and we are all determined to win and put the loss to Croatia behind us. There’s a bit of fatigue, but we are working on recovery to ensure we are in the best shape."

He added, "Greece started the group stage with a victory. Overall, there are no weak teams in futsal anymore. If you look at the results of matches played just two days ago, you’ll see some surprising scores. This time, we’ll be playing at home, and I urge our fans to come to the game and give us their full support. Every cheer from them adds strength to our performance. We’ll do our best to make them proud."

The Azerbaijan vs. Greece match will take place tomorrow.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani national team's head coach: "We conceded 6 out of 9 goals due to our mistakes"
1 February 12:54
Futsal

Azerbaijani national team's head coach: "We conceded 6 out of 9 goals due to our mistakes"

The head coach was not dissatisfied with the players
Azerbaijan faces Croatia in key futsal match
31 January 12:08
Futsal

Azerbaijan faces Croatia in key futsal match

National Team gears up for crucial game in the EURO 2026 qualifiers

Farid Agakishiyev: "A tough match awaits us"
31 January 11:51
Futsal

Farid Agakishiyev: "A tough match awaits us"

Farid Agakishiyev talks about preparation and challenges ahead of Croatia match

National futsal player: "We want to achieve a good result"
30 January 13:39
Futsal

National futsal player: "We want to achieve a good result"

Tofig Mikayilov reflects on preparations ahead of European Championship match against Croatia

Azerbaijan futsal team squad for Croatia match announced
29 January 13:34
Futsal

Azerbaijan futsal team squad for Croatia match announced

The national team will face Croatia in the main round of the UEFA Futsal Euro
Azerbaijan goalkeeper: "We expect a tough game in Croatia"
29 January 13:20
Futsal

Azerbaijan goalkeeper: "We expect a tough game in Croatia"

Azerbaijan's futsal goalkeeper, Rovshan Huseynli, shared his thoughts on the upcoming match

Most read

Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray
1 February 14:51
Football

Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray

Milan striker Alvaro Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray
Shakhriyar Mamedyarov returns to the Top 20 – FIDE RANKINGS
31 January 18:10
Chess

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov returns to the Top 20 – FIDE RANKINGS

The FIDE has released the February 2025 world chess rankings
Guardiola’s first career incident: Man City concede 4 or more goals for the fourth time this season
11:05
Football

Guardiola’s first career incident: Man City concede 4 or more goals for the fourth time this season

Manchester City’s defense was overwhelmed in losses to PSG (2-4), Tottenham (0-4), and Sporting (1-4)

Danish defender in Manchester United
1 February 17:41
Football

Danish defender in Manchester United

The defender of Danish national team and Lecce, Patrick Dorgu, will move to English club