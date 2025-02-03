Azerbaijan futsal player: "This boosts our strength"

"Against Croatia, the game didn’t go as we had planned. We made some costly mistakes and conceded consecutive goals."

This was the statement made by Ulvi Aliyev, a futsal player of the Azerbaijan national team, as Idman.biz reports.

In an interview with azfutzal.az, he shared his thoughts on the team's 2-9 loss to Croatia in the EURO 2026 main qualifying round: "If we had played with more focus and precision, the result could have been different. Croatia, the favorite of our group, is one of Europe’s strongest teams and a participant in the last World Cup."

He also touched on the preparation for their upcoming match against Greece in Baku: "Since yesterday, we’ve been training in Baku, having completed two sessions. Our full attention is now on the game against Greece. The players are working hard in practice, and we are all determined to win and put the loss to Croatia behind us. There’s a bit of fatigue, but we are working on recovery to ensure we are in the best shape."

He added, "Greece started the group stage with a victory. Overall, there are no weak teams in futsal anymore. If you look at the results of matches played just two days ago, you’ll see some surprising scores. This time, we’ll be playing at home, and I urge our fans to come to the game and give us their full support. Every cheer from them adds strength to our performance. We’ll do our best to make them proud."

The Azerbaijan vs. Greece match will take place tomorrow.

Idman.biz