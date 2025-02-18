19 February 2025
EN

F1 75 live event time announced

Formula 1
News
18 February 2025 18:07
264
F1 75 live event time announced

2025 will be an unforgettable year for motorsport and Formula 1 fans.

The special F1 75 Live event, celebrating the 75th anniversary of Formula 1, will take place on February 18, 2025, at The O2 Arena in London, Idman.biz reports.

A crowd of 15,000 fans will have the chance to witness this spectacular show up close. During the event, all 10 Formula 1 teams, drivers, and team principals will participate, showcasing the designs of the 2025 season cars. In addition to the new cars, the event will feature Lewis Hamilton's first official presentation since joining Ferrari, debut appearances of young drivers, and the unveiling of Red Bull's new lineup. The event will also feature major musical performances from artists such as Kane Brown, Take That, and MGK.

For Formula 1 fans, the event will also be broadcast on F1's social media channels, including YouTube. Fans will be able to watch the live broadcast starting at midnight on February 19, Baku time.

This will undoubtedly be a memorable night for Formula 1 fans worldwide.

As a reminder, the Baku Grand Prix will take place from September 19-21 this year. Tickets for the Sahil, Filarmoniya, and Zafar stands have already sold out quickly.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

12th team in Formula 1?
16 February 17:28
Formula 1

12th team in Formula 1?

FIA President Mohammed Bin Sulayem said he would like to see a Chinese team in Formula 1 races
Verstappen maintains Leadership Since 2022 - NEW RECORD
15 February 18:09
Formula 1

Verstappen maintains Leadership Since 2022 - NEW RECORD

Four-time Formula 1 champion has broken the absolute record by increasing the leadership period in the history of the race to 1000 days
Formula 1 Baku Grand Prix: Schedule announced
4 February 14:36
Formula 1

Formula 1 Baku Grand Prix: Schedule announced

Full timetable for Azerbaijan GP unveiled
Ticket sales for Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP begun
22 January 17:20
Formula 1

Ticket sales for Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP begun

Fans can now purchase tickets for the race, with discounts available until February 5

Baku set to host Azerbaijan GP in September 2025 - FULL CALENDAR
2 January 10:45
Formula 1

Baku set to host Azerbaijan GP in September 2025 - FULL CALENDAR

Formula 1 has officially announced its calendar for the 2025 season
Baku crash leads to Sergio Perez's exit from Red Bull
27 December 2024 14:32
Formula 1

Baku crash leads to Sergio Perez's exit from Red Bull

Reflecting on the incident, Perez called it a disaster for Red Bull

Most read

F1 75 live event time announced
18 February 18:07
Formula 1

F1 75 live event time announced

2025 will be an unforgettable year for motorsport and Formula 1 fans
La Liga to feature four matches
16 February 17:14
Football

La Liga to feature four matches

24th round of matches is being played in the Spanish La Liga
Champions League: Milan and Atalanta seek second-leg comebacks
18 February 11:16
Football

Champions League: Milan and Atalanta seek second-leg comebacks

The play-off round concludes on February 19
Goalkeeper with productive passes - NEW RECORD HOLDER - VIDEO
16 February 14:24
Football

Goalkeeper with productive passes - NEW RECORD HOLDER - VIDEO

Ederson has set a record in the English Premier League