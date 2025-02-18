F1 75 live event time announced

2025 will be an unforgettable year for motorsport and Formula 1 fans.

The special F1 75 Live event, celebrating the 75th anniversary of Formula 1, will take place on February 18, 2025, at The O2 Arena in London, Idman.biz reports.

A crowd of 15,000 fans will have the chance to witness this spectacular show up close. During the event, all 10 Formula 1 teams, drivers, and team principals will participate, showcasing the designs of the 2025 season cars. In addition to the new cars, the event will feature Lewis Hamilton's first official presentation since joining Ferrari, debut appearances of young drivers, and the unveiling of Red Bull's new lineup. The event will also feature major musical performances from artists such as Kane Brown, Take That, and MGK.

For Formula 1 fans, the event will also be broadcast on F1's social media channels, including YouTube. Fans will be able to watch the live broadcast starting at midnight on February 19, Baku time.

This will undoubtedly be a memorable night for Formula 1 fans worldwide.

As a reminder, the Baku Grand Prix will take place from September 19-21 this year. Tickets for the Sahil, Filarmoniya, and Zafar stands have already sold out quickly.

