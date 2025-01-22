22 January 2025
EN

Ticket sales for Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP begun

Formula 1
News
22 January 2025 17:20
22
Ticket sales for Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP begun

Fans can now purchase tickets for the race, with discounts available until February 5.

Ticket sales have officially begun for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which will be held in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

The Baku City Circuit has announced that fans can purchase tickets for the most exciting city race of the season through the official website, www.azerbaijangp.com.

Additionally, tickets are available with a 20% discount through the Baku City Circuit mobile app, valid until February 5.

The Baku City Circuit Operations Company is offering four-day tickets to fans. As usual, alongside the three-day grandstand tickets, ticket holders will have the opportunity to take a pit lane tour and closely observe their favorite F1 teams, drivers, and their garages. Last year, the number of participants in the pit lane tour reached a record high. Details about the entertainment programs during the race week will be regularly shared with fans.

Last year's Baku Grand Prix weekend saw the highest attendance in the last eight years, with 76,000 fans.

This year's Formula 1, celebrating its 75th anniversary, is expected to be unforgettable. The eagerly awaited Azerbaijan Grand Prix will once again draw the attention of the world’s motorsport community to Baku.

The race will take place from September 19-21 and will be the 17th Grand Prix of the season.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Baku set to host Azerbaijan GP in September 2025 - FULL CALENDAR
2 January 10:45
Formula 1

Baku set to host Azerbaijan GP in September 2025 - FULL CALENDAR

Formula 1 has officially announced its calendar for the 2025 season
Baku crash leads to Sergio Perez's exit from Red Bull
27 December 2024 14:32
Formula 1

Baku crash leads to Sergio Perez's exit from Red Bull

Reflecting on the incident, Perez called it a disaster for Red Bull
10 richest F1 drivers of all time - Michael Schumacher tops list with $889.6 million
26 December 2024 13:03
Formula 1

10 richest F1 drivers of all time - Michael Schumacher tops list with $889.6 million

GQ (Gentlemen's Quarterly) magazine has published a ranking of the highest-earning drivers in Formula 1 history
Final lineup for 2025 Formula 1 teams revealed
20 December 2024 16:36
Formula 1

Final lineup for 2025 Formula 1 teams revealed

The full list of drivers for the 2025 Formula 1 season has been confirmed
Valtteri Bottas makes a comeback as reserve driver in 2025
19 December 2024 18:01
Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas makes a comeback as reserve driver in 2025

It was announced that Bottas will serve as a reserve driver
Verstappen's 4th championship trophy
14 December 2024 14:12
Formula 1

Verstappen's 4th championship trophy

He was awarded at the gala evening of the FIA ​​in Rwanda

Most read

FCSB reveals starting lineup for Europa League clash against Qarabag
20 January 16:45
Football

FCSB reveals starting lineup for Europa League clash against Qarabag

Gigi Becali surprises fans with two key selections for the Baku match

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller
11:23
Football

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller

IFFHS compiled a list of remarkable moments from the 9-goal game in the 7th round of the group stage
Ancelotti decides to leave Real Madrid
20 January 17:59
Football

Ancelotti decides to leave Real Madrid

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti has made a definitive decision regarding his future
Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"
21 January 18:19
Football

Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has clarified his plans regarding his future with the club