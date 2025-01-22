Ticket sales for Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP begun

Fans can now purchase tickets for the race, with discounts available until February 5.

Ticket sales have officially begun for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which will be held in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

The Baku City Circuit has announced that fans can purchase tickets for the most exciting city race of the season through the official website, www.azerbaijangp.com.

Additionally, tickets are available with a 20% discount through the Baku City Circuit mobile app, valid until February 5.

The Baku City Circuit Operations Company is offering four-day tickets to fans. As usual, alongside the three-day grandstand tickets, ticket holders will have the opportunity to take a pit lane tour and closely observe their favorite F1 teams, drivers, and their garages. Last year, the number of participants in the pit lane tour reached a record high. Details about the entertainment programs during the race week will be regularly shared with fans.

Last year's Baku Grand Prix weekend saw the highest attendance in the last eight years, with 76,000 fans.

This year's Formula 1, celebrating its 75th anniversary, is expected to be unforgettable. The eagerly awaited Azerbaijan Grand Prix will once again draw the attention of the world’s motorsport community to Baku.

The race will take place from September 19-21 and will be the 17th Grand Prix of the season.

Idman.biz