26 December 2024
10 richest F1 drivers of all time - Michael Schumacher tops list with $889.6 million

Formula 1
13:03
GQ (Gentlemen's Quarterly) magazine has published a ranking of the highest-earning drivers in Formula 1 history.

Idman.biz reports that Michael Schumacher, with earnings of $889.6 million, leads the list. The German driver, a 7-time Formula 1 World Champion, has earned more than twice the amount of his closest competitor, Lewis Hamilton, who also has 7 championships.

Here is the full list of the wealthiest Formula 1 drivers:
1. Michael Schumacher - $889.6 million
2. Lewis Hamilton - $422.6 million
3. Fernando Alonso - $385.5 million
4. Niki Lauda - $296.5 million
5. Kimi Räikkönen - $270.6 million
6. Jenson Button - $222.4 million
7. Sebastian Vettel - $207.6 million
8. Mario Andretti - $192.7 million
9. Eddie Irvine - $177.9 million
10. Alain Prost - $148.2 million
The list takes into account the total earnings of both current and former Formula 1 drivers.

Idman.biz

