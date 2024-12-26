10 richest F1 drivers of all time - Michael Schumacher tops list with $889.6 million

GQ (Gentlemen's Quarterly) magazine has published a ranking of the highest-earning drivers in Formula 1 history.

Idman.biz reports that Michael Schumacher, with earnings of $889.6 million, leads the list. The German driver, a 7-time Formula 1 World Champion, has earned more than twice the amount of his closest competitor, Lewis Hamilton, who also has 7 championships.

Here is the full list of the wealthiest Formula 1 drivers:

1. Michael Schumacher - $889.6 million

2. Lewis Hamilton - $422.6 million

3. Fernando Alonso - $385.5 million

4. Niki Lauda - $296.5 million

5. Kimi Räikkönen - $270.6 million

6. Jenson Button - $222.4 million

7. Sebastian Vettel - $207.6 million

8. Mario Andretti - $192.7 million

9. Eddie Irvine - $177.9 million

10. Alain Prost - $148.2 million

The list takes into account the total earnings of both current and former Formula 1 drivers.



Idman.biz