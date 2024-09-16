16 September 2024
Yuki Tsunoda: “Very frustrated to have this happen”

Alpha Tauri driver Yuki Tsunoda spoke about his early exit from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

In the first quarter of the race, the Japanese driver's car was damaged during a fight with Lance Stroll, the Canadian driver of the Aston Martin team, Idman.biz reports.

“Very frustrated to have this happen two races in a row. A very short race, losing the opportunity to score points, which would still have been tricky, but you never know on these street races. Starting P12 is obviously not ideal and means there are a lot of risks of getting damage. We just need to step up a little bit and qualify in the top 10, so we can get a better start. In terms of what happened on track, it felt like an unnecessary move from him [Stroll]. Sending it in like that, with a nothing-to-lose approach. I’m not sure what he had to gain, but I wasn’t going to make it easy for him. It was a shame, not the way I wanted to end my race, but we’ll come back strong in Singapore.”

