16 September 2024
EN

Were the F1 drivers injured in Azerbaijan GP? - VIDEO

Formula 1
News
16 September 2024 14:02
16
Although accidents occurred during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, none of the drivers were injured.

Two laps before the end of the race, Sergio Perez from Red Bull and Carlos Sainz from Ferrari had a serious collision, Idman.biz reports.

The Mexican commented on the incident as follows: " Yeah, I lost words to say because it cost a lot of points, a disaster to the championships. We definitely have a lot more on the table this weekend. In my opinion, Carlos moved too quickly to follow the tow from Charles, it’s just the wrong time, the wrong moment that ended up with a huge shunt."

Seinz noted the importance of no one being injured in the accident: "The important thing is we’re okay, but it’s a shame. I stayed on the racing line and did the same as every other lap, nothing strange. I didn't expect the contact on the rear tire. P3 or P2 was possible, but it is what it is. Time to move on."

