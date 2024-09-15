Oscar Piastri won the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix held in Baku has ended.

McLaren pilot Oscar Piastri took the 1st place, Idman.biz reports.

He crossed the finish line 1st in the 51-lap race. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc took the 2nd place, George Russell from Mercedes took the 3rd place.

After 35 laps, McLaren driver Oscar Piastri leads the race.

Yuki Tsunoda stopped the race due to a car problem.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has started in Baku.

20 pilots are competing for victory, Idman.biz reports.

Ferrari pilot Charles Leclerc took the first place in yesterday's qualifying round. The second place was awarded to Oscar Piastri from McLaren, and the third place was awarded to Leclerc's teammate Carlos Sainz. Sergio Perez from Red Bull and George Russell from Mercedes completed the first five.

Baku track consists of 20 turns and 51 laps and covers a total distance of 306,049 km. The competition was held here for the first time in 2016 under the name of the European Grand Prix. In the following years, the tournament was organized as Azerbaijan Grand Prix. German Nico Rosberg won in 2016, and Daniel Ricciardo, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen in the following years. In 2023, Sergio Perez won for the second time in Baku. Due to the pandemic, the competition was not organized in 2020.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen is the leader among pilots with 303 points. He is followed by McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. In the engineers' cup, Red Bull is in first place, McLaren is in second place, and Ferrari is in third place.

