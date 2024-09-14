Lewis Hamilton: "It is better not to make predictions"

After the successful start of the weekend, the seven-time world champion in Formula-1 Lewis Hamilton had difficulty saying that Mercedes can fight for the pole in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifier.

The Briton finished Friday's training in third place, 0.066 seconds behind the leader Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, Idman.biz reports.

"I don't know what results I showed in the long series compared to the other drivers, but I didn't do many laps. It seems that Red Bull is as fast as Ferrari, but we are also at a good level. Let's see what happens next. It has happened many times this year. competitors have increased sharply in qualifying, but we have not done it. Therefore, it is better to refrain from making predictions and focus on work. I still hope that we will be close to the leaders," the press service of Mercedes quotes Hamilton.

