Yuki Tsunoda: "You have to be very precise in Baku"

"It’s a track that keeps you busy, with a very high number of gear changes."

AlphaTauri pilot Yuki Tsunoda thinks so, Idman.biz reports.

The Japanese spoke about the city track where the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on September 13-15: “I like the Baku street track and its unusual mix of a very long high speed section all the way from the final right hander down to Turn 1 and the really tight part through the old city. In the past, it has suited our car and I’ve finished in the points twice. The walls are close so you have to be very precise, although they have moved some of them back for this year and added openings to remove cars that stop on track, so maybe that reduces the chances of a Safety Car, which is usually quite common here. It’s a track that keeps you busy, with a very high number of gear changes, just like Singapore which is coming up next.”

Idman.biz