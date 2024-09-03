Verstappen: "Before Baku, we have to change the whole car"

"Before Baku, we have a lot of work to do to basically change the whole car."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by 3-time World F1champion Max Verstappen.

The Dutch driver of Red Bull clarified the unsuccessful performance in the last races: "To be honest I wasn’t really frustrated throughout the race. I was just doing my own race. The pace was not there, we had a bad pit stop, I think our strategy was not on point today even though it wouldn’t have changed our position. I think we could have done a better race in general. It doesn’t help that you can’t run full power for most of the race with the engine because we had an issue. So yeah, all in all a pretty bad race. The engine issue is really bad at the moment and, before Baku, we have a lot of work to do to basically change the whole car.”

Verstappen finished the Grand Prix held on Sunday in the 6th place. The next competition will be held in Baku on September 13-15.

