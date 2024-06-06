6 June 2024
Formula-1 calendar will not be extended

6 June 2024 17:38
The current season of Formula-1 consists of 24 Grand Prix.

Idman.biz reports that although more and more countries are interested in holding the stage, the organizers will not increase the number of competitions.

"Liberty Media" executive director Greg Maffei said: "This year we had a great competition in China. We see opportunities for growth in Southeast Asia. Thailand, Indonesia and South Korea are interested in hosting the stage of F1 but can we have all these races now? No, because we are limited to a calendar of 24 Grands Prix.

The current contract allows to increase the number of stages up to 25. But we agreed not to exceed 24 stages. At the same time, we try to find the right balance between historic tracks and new races. Formula 1 and everything will be fine for us.”

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on September 13-15.

