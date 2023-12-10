10 December 2023
Did Hamilton present the award to Baku? - PHOTO

An interesting incident happened after the gala evening of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) organized in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that information has been spread that "Mercedes" pilot Lewis Hamilton gave the award he deserved to another person.

Everything happened after Azerbaijani Nihad Nasirli posted on the social network: "I was at the castle last night. Lewis Hamilton gave me the award and left. Now he is in my house," the post said.

"Mercedes", where the British pilot spoke, released a statement on the issue. The statement confirmed that Hamilton did not give the award to anyone as a gift. According to some sources, Lewis boycotted the event and left the award in the capital of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that at the event held in Baku, Hamilton was awarded for taking the 3rd place in the world championship.

