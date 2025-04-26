Kadi: Qarabag deservedly advanced to the final

Qarabag wing midfielder Kadi commented on the second leg of the semi-final of the Azerbaijan Cup against Araz-Nakhchivan (3:0, first leg – 0:1).

Brazilian, who made a statement to Sportal.az, said that they were also thinking about winning the championship in the country's cup, Idman.biz reports.

Qarabag legionnaire emphasized that they knew from the beginning that the match against Araz-Nakhchivan would be difficult: "We understood it well, especially after losing in the first match. We played well and won a deserved victory. Araz-Nakhchivan was aggressive in the first half, but in the second half, as we increased our pressure, we performed better. We had many scoring opportunities. I think Qarabag deservedly advanced to the final. Now we will play the final. "Of course, we will set ourselves the goal of winning another title."

Idman.biz