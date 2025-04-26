26 April 2025
EN

8th El Clasico in the Spanish Cup final

Football
News
26 April 2025 15:17
34
8th El Clasico in the Spanish Cup final

Tonight, football fans' attention will be focused on El Clasico.

Barcelona and Real Madrid will determine the winner of the 2025 Spanish King's Cup, Idman.biz reports.

In the two matches of the rivals held this season in La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup, Barcelona won with big scores - 4:0 and 5:2, respectively.

The final of the Spanish King's Cup will be El Clasico for the 8th time.

In previous finals, Real has 4 victories, and Barcelona has 3. In the last matches in 2011 and 2014, the Madrid club also won - 1:0 and 2:1, respectively.

Fans probably remember the famous goal scored by Gareth Bale in the 85th minute with a solo pass from the left wing in the match eleven years ago.

The first El Clasico final in the cup was held in 1936 and ended with a 2-1 victory for Real Madrid. Later, Barcelona managed to take revenge in 1968, winning 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Although Real Madrid defeated the Catalan club 4-0 in 1974, Barca was stronger in a tense match in 1983 - 2-1.

Barcelona's last victory over Real Madrid in the King's Cup final was in 1990 - 2-0.

The match, which will be held at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, will start at 00:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Sarkhan Hajiyev: "Close cooperation will be carried out between UEFA and Turkiye"
17:30
Football

Sarkhan Hajiyev: "Close cooperation will be carried out between UEFA and Turkiye"

The official of the organization emphasized that UEFA will implement various projects in the brotherly country
Real Madrid squad announced - Mbappe rested
17:13
Football

Real Madrid squad announced - Mbappe rested

Real Madrid will face Barcelona in Seville today for the domestic Cup
Ali Samadov: “Nothing is impossible”
16:52
Football

Ali Samadov: “Nothing is impossible”

According to Samadov, the 8-point difference with Sabail does not give them confidence
Kadi: Qarabag deservedly advanced to the final
16:03
Football

Kadi: Qarabag deservedly advanced to the final

Qarabag legionnaire emphasized that they knew from the beginning that the match against Araz-Nakhchivan would be difficult
DECISION from Milan about its striker
14:13
Football

DECISION from Milan about its striker

The forward is not included in the plans of the representative of the Serie A
Georgi Adamiya: I think Qarabag will win the cup” - INTERVIEW
13:49
Football

Georgi Adamiya: I think Qarabag will win the cup” - INTERVIEW

Former Neftchi and Qarabag striker shares his thoughts on Azerbaijani clubs

Most read

Official statement from Real Madrid: No plans to withdraw from final
09:33
Football

Official statement from Real Madrid: No plans to withdraw from final

Real Madrid has confirmed that they will not be withdrawing from the Spanish Cup final
New rule in works: No extra time in Champions League
24 April 11:46
Football

New rule in works: No extra time in Champions League

UEFA is seriously considering removing extra time from the Champions League

Pep Guardiola and wife Cristina Serra may reconcile after divorce reports
25 April 10:11
Football

Pep Guardiola and wife Cristina Serra may reconcile after divorce reports

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his wife Cristina Serra are reportedly considering a reconciliation
Ticket prices for UFC Fight Night in Baku announced
24 April 16:23
MMA

Ticket prices for UFC Fight Night in Baku announced

The prices for the world-famous UFC Fight Night tournament, hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time, have been announced