8th El Clasico in the Spanish Cup final

Tonight, football fans' attention will be focused on El Clasico.

Barcelona and Real Madrid will determine the winner of the 2025 Spanish King's Cup, Idman.biz reports.

In the two matches of the rivals held this season in La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup, Barcelona won with big scores - 4:0 and 5:2, respectively.

The final of the Spanish King's Cup will be El Clasico for the 8th time.

In previous finals, Real has 4 victories, and Barcelona has 3. In the last matches in 2011 and 2014, the Madrid club also won - 1:0 and 2:1, respectively.

Fans probably remember the famous goal scored by Gareth Bale in the 85th minute with a solo pass from the left wing in the match eleven years ago.

The first El Clasico final in the cup was held in 1936 and ended with a 2-1 victory for Real Madrid. Later, Barcelona managed to take revenge in 1968, winning 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Although Real Madrid defeated the Catalan club 4-0 in 1974, Barca was stronger in a tense match in 1983 - 2-1.

Barcelona's last victory over Real Madrid in the King's Cup final was in 1990 - 2-0.

The match, which will be held at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, will start at 00:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz