WATCH: Last-minute goal secures crucial win for Man City

The 34th round of the English Premier League kicked off with a thrilling match between two top contenders.

Manchester City hosted Aston Villa and faced a tough challenge. Pep Guardiola's side took an early lead in the 7th minute, but the visitors quickly responded with an equalizer just 11 minutes later, Idman.biz reports.

The game remained tense until stoppage time, when City finally found the net again to clinch a 2-1 victory and secure three vital points. The win lifts them up to 3rd place in the league standings.

English Premier League – Round 34

April 21

23:00. Manchester City 2–1 Aston Villa

