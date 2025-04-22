Galatasaray considering return of former defender Sacha Boey

Sacha Boey could be on his way back to the Turkish Super League, with Galatasaray reportedly eyeing a move for their former player.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that the French defender is unhappy with his limited playing time at Bayern Munich, Idman.biz reports.

Although no final decision has been made, Boey is expected to consider leaving the German club this summer.

Galatasaray is said to be monitoring the situation closely. The 24-year-old previously played for the Istanbul club between 2021 and 2024.

This season, Boey has made 14 appearances across all competitions for Bayern.

